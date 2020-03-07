Tension as group storms hospital, assaults patients

There was tension for a while at the district general hospital on Saturday, after a group of around 15 persons stormed the casualty ward and began to assault a patient and his brother, who tried to rescue him.

The incident happened soon after District in charge and Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan departed after visiting the hospital.

In the ensuing panic, people started running from the ward.

The victims have been identified as Shankar and Yallalinga, sons of Rangappa, member of the Pogalapur Gram Panchayat.

Mr. Rangappa said that there was a conflict between one Ajay Reddy Yelheri and Shankar on Saturday morning over the parking of a motorcycle.

According to sources, the situation turned ugly and Shankar allegedly assaulted Ajay Reddy Yelheri, following which both got admitted to the hospital.

As the news spread, the relatives of Ajay allegedly stormed the hospital and assaulted Shankar and Yallalinga, sources said.

This is the second incident in a week as the similar incident in which a woman and her husband assaulted by another man. However, hospital authorities have failed to increase security arrangements ensuring safety of the patients admitted.

Narayanappa, district surgeon, who was said to be attending the Minister’s programme, was not available for a reaction.

Rishikesh Sonawane, Superintendent of Police, said that they will book a case in the incident.

“It is unacceptable for a group to enter the hospital and assault patients, creating public nuisance. We will bring the responsible to book and take stern action,” he added.