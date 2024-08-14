Tension as activists demand installation of Sangolli Rayanna statue at Uchagavi village

Tension prevailed for some time in Uchagavi village of Belagavi district when some pro-Kannada activists and members of Sangolli Rayanna Sene tried to forcibly enter the village demanding the installation of a statue of Sangolli Rayanna on Wednesday.

They said that Rayanna was born on August 15 and executed on January 26 and that a statue and a plaque should be placed in the village square.

However, the police stopped them outside the village, in order to maintain law and order.

A police officer told the activists that the statue could be installed after getting due permissions from the authorities concerned and not through the use of force.

A KSRP van and two District Armed Reserved police teams are on duty in the village now.

