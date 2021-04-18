Tension after tusker enters varsity campus

Tension prevailed for some time on the campus of Karnatak University in Dharwad on Sunday after a tusker strayed onto it.

Some staff and students who sighted the elephant called the police and forest officers.

Inmates of Shalmala hostel said that the elephant was seen in the eucalyptus plantation behind the hostel.

Forest officers visited the campus and tried to chase it away. Within an hour, the elephant moved away.

They suspect that it had come looking for food and water. It must have walked in from Kalghatgi jungles on the borders of Dharwad district.

Karnatak University is situated on a sprawling green campus of over 700 acres. It has large tracts of green cover on its western side.