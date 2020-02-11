Tension after board vandalised

Tension gripped Kirugavalu, near Malavalli, of Mandya district on Tuesday after a board that contained Ambedkar’s name was vandalised by yet to be identified miscreants.

Consequent to the incident, a police posse was rushed to the village, assuring the people of initiating measures to apprehend the trouble mongers.

The board was installed by Ambedkar Yuvaka Sangha. It had a glass cover which has been damaged after miscreants threw stones at it, said K. Parshuram, Superintendent of Police, Mandya district.

Speaking to The Hindu here in the evening, he said that a special team has been formed to nab the accused. “The department will verify the footage from the closed circuit television cameras installed in the area.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of villagers staged a protest on Malavalli-Kirugavalu main road and urged the police department to initiate measures to immediately arrest the accused.