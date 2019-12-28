Tension after banners are torn apart

There was tension in Surpur for some time late on Thursday night when miscreants threw stones at a vehicle carrying banners and hoardings containing wishes for the birthday of BJP MLA Narasimha Naik (Rajugowda) falling on Friday. The vehicle’s front glass was damaged in the stone-throwing.

According to local sources, the miscreants tore apart the banners and tried to assault two persons who were in the vehicle carrying the banners. However, the police, who rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information, refuted the rumours that there was an attempt made to assault anyone. But they confirmed that miscreants had torn apart banners.

It may be recalled that banners carrying wishes for the former MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik of the Congress on his birthday last month were also torn apart by miscreants in Kodekal village, the native place of Mr. Narasimha Naik, and a case was registered in connection with the incident.

Following the fresh incident, it is believed that the same miscreants may have carried out a similar act here in the city. However, the truth will come out only after police investigation.

Both Mr. Narasimha Naik and Mr. Venkatappa Naik were not available on the phone for their reactions.