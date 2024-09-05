Tenginakai promises to fight for demands raised by newspaper hawkers

Terming newspapers hawkers as an important cog in the wheel of the print media, Hubballi-Dharwad Central BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginakai has assured them of fighting for their demands getting fulfilled.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Newspapers Hawkers Day programme organised jointly by the Karnataka State Newspaper Hawkers Union and Hubballi Newspaper Hawkers Association in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Emphasising the crucial role newspaper hawkers play in providing readers their timely dose of news everyday by supplying newspapers on their doorsteps, Mr. Tenginakai said although the hawkers have now been brought under the category of workers of the unorganised sector, they have not yet received benefits of various government schemes.

He vowed to fight for their cause and raise their issues with the competent authorities in the government.

Managing Director of VRL Group Anand Sankeshwar elaborated on how newspaper hawkers work dedicatedly without taking a break, as a result of which newspapers are delivered in time.

He said that during the outbreak of COVID-19, hawkers risked their lives and ensured that newspapers were delivered on the doorsteps of people.

He said that it is because of the dedicated work of hawkers that newspapers are able to reach more and more people even in an increasingly digital era.

Industrialist and philanthropist V.S.V. Prasad lauded the service rendered by hawkers during the pandemic and how they have been important for the print media in taking the end product to the readers. He announced that he will donate an electric bike to a hawker who delivered newspapers in his locality.

Chief Executive Officer of Samyukta Karnataka Mohan Hegde elaborated on the important role of newspaper hawkers in the print media and also on how it has become difficult to bring out newspapers in a digital era.

Elaborating on various challenges for the print media, he appealed to hawkers to continue the same support and cooperation they have been extending towards the print media all these years.

State president of Hawkers Association K. Shambhuling said that although the Labour Department has brought hawkers under the unorganised sector, the benefits of the schemes are yet to reach all hawkers.

Lamenting that families of hawkers who lost their lives during the pandemic have not been compensated even today, he urged the government to consider hawkers under Ashraya scheme.

Making the introductory remarks, president of Hubballi Newspaper Hawkers Association Manohar Parvati listed out the various demands of the association and urged the elected representatives to take them up with the competent authorities.

Secretary Ramesh Jituri read out the annual report. Senior journalists Bandu Kulkarni, Mallikarjun Siddannavar and heads of circulation departments of various newspapers were honoured during the event.