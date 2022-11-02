Tendulkar takes a break for tea at a roadside shop

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
November 02, 2022 20:04 IST

Sachin Tendulkar | Photo Credit: PTI

The former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar stopped for tea at a roadside shop in Khanapur of Belagavi district on his way to Goa on Monday.

He stopped to take pictures with Vaiju Niturkar who owns the Fauji hotel in Machche village. The cricketer shared it on his social media handles. And, it became a sensation on social media in Belagavi and Goa.

“I saw that some luxury cars stopped outside the shop. That is usual for me as several such vehicles pass through this road. Some of them stop by for tea and Vada Pav. But I was surprised, shocked and happy to see Mr. Tendulkar and his friends get out of the car. They had tea at my shop. Mr. Tendulkar obliged my request for a picture and a video selfie,’‘ Vaiju Niturkar said.

