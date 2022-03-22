Tenders will be invited next month for widening of Hebbal flyover: CM

The Government will invite tenders next month for widening Hebbal flyover in the city, following increase in movement of vehicles and frequent jams during the day, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

In a reply to Krishna Byre Gowda (Congress), Mr. Bommai said all stakeholders such as BDA, BBMP, and BMRCL, would be consulted and tenders would be invited for widening the flyover. Recently, BMRCL estimated that ₹244 crore was required for widening the flyover and there was no shortage of funds to take it up, he said.

Spurt in business and developmental activities in north Bengaluru, movement of vehicles to Kempegowda International Airport at Devanahalli and connectivity to ring roads near Hebbal are major reasons for traffic congestion on the flyover which was built 20 years ago. The flyover would be redesigned to ensure smooth movement of vehicles, the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, Mr. Byre Gowda said the Siddaramaiah-led government had sanctioned ₹80 crore for widening of the flyover and 30% of the work was completed. Later, the coalition government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy withdrew the project. He said the BDA can not do the project since it has no funds

K.J. George (Congress) said the previous government had proposed a steel flyover between Hebbal and Vidhana Soudha, but the BJP had then levelled charges against the government. Later, the project was cancelled.