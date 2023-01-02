Tenders will be called within a month for execution of Kalasa-Banduri project: Karjol

January 02, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government on Monday said tenders for execution of the work on the Kalasa-Banduri (Mahadayi) project, a drinking water project, will be invited in a month and thereafter the work will commence immediately.

The State wanted to use Mahadayi river water from its tributaries Kalasa and Banduri for catering to the drinking water needs of the drought-hit districts of North Karnataka. The government will use 3.9 tmcft of water - 2.18 tmcft from Banduri and 1.72 tmcft from Kalasa river canals - for drinking purposes, according to Water Resources Minister Govind M. Karjol.

He said the project work would be completed in a year. The proposed cost of the project is ₹1,760 crore. There was no necessity of seeking any clearances from the Centre for implementing the project, he said.

Giving credit to the BJP governments at the Centre and State for pushing the project, the Minister said the erstwhile UPA government at the Centre and the Congress-led Siddaramaiah government were asleep on the project for many years. “Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi had declared in Goa during the Assembly elections in that State in 2012 that even a drop of water from Mahadayi would not be given to Karnataka. What moral right do the Congress leaders have to hold a rally seeking implementation of the project”, Mr. Karjol asked.

The project was conceptualised in 1989 by the S.R. Bommai government and later farmers of the region went on a strike for 1,080 days seeking implementation of the project, the Minister said. A Tribunal was formed in 2010 and its verdict came out in 2018, he noted.

The implementation of the Kalasa-Banduri project was a major poll promise the BJP had made during the 2018 Assembly election.

On objections raised by Goa, Mr. Karjol said the neighbouring State has to respect the Tribunal verdict in the federal system of administration. “How correct is it to question the Tribunal’s verdict,” he asked the Goan government.