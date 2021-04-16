Tenders floated to procure Remdesivir: Sudhakar

He says there is no shortage of the drug

There is no shortage of Remdesivir in the State and tenders have been floated to purchase 84,000 units of the drug, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar has said.

There have been complaints of shortage of Remdesivir, a drug used to combat COVID-19, and there have also been allegations of it being sold on the black market.

A release from the Chief Minister’s Office added that the government had a stock of 30,000 doses and there was no shortage. The government was also examining the request of private hospitals to supply Remdesivir, it added.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with officials on Friday morning, Dr. Sudhakar said the government had also taken steps to combat oxygen shortage. “We have already established sufficient oxygen plants to meet the demand. Tenders have been floated to set up oxygen plants at all districts,” said Dr. Sudhakar

“As many as 95% of the infected persons have none or mild symptoms in the second wave. Only 5% needs hospitalisation. Therefore, it is requested that only those with severe symptoms must approach hospitals for treatment,” the Minister added.