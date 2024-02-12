Tenders floated for additional fodder procurement in Dharwad district

February 12, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. has said that the administration, which has the required stock of fodder sufficient to meet demand for the next 24 weeks, has already floated tenders for procurement of additional fodder to meet any exigency.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Monday, Ms. Prabhu said that considering reports of distress sale of cattle, officials of the Animal Husbandry Department have been asked to submit ground report on the availability of fodder.

“Based on the report from officials of the Animal Husbandry Department, the administration will take steps to set up fodder banks wherever it is found necessary. This apart, additional fodder will be required and tenders have already been floated for procurement,” she said.

Water scarcity

Based on initial assessment and previous experience, the officials have arrived at a conclusion that out of the 128 drought-prone villages in the district, scarcity of drinking water is likely to come up in 50.

“Accordingly, we have drawn up our plan to address the issue by hiring private borewells for supply of water. Our taluk officials have already had a round of discussion with owners of private borewells and they have taken their consent for usage of private borewells in case the drinking water scenario worsens. Suppose drinking water from private borewells is found not suitable for drinking, then water tankers will be deployed for supply of water,” she said.

Ms. Prabhu said that because of drought, 1.6 lakh farmers of Dharwd district have suffered damage to the tune of ₹212 crore. While the demand for compensation has been placed before the government, interim relief of ₹2,000 each has been credited to the bank accounts of over one lakh farmers, which amounted to around ₹15 crore. If any discrepancy is found with regard to payment, it will be addressed immediately, she said.

To a query, she clarified that for farmers with less than 12 gunta land, it is the final relief, but for others, remaining instalments will follow.

The Deputy Commissioner said that steps will be taken to ensure proper coordination between various departments during the implementation of development works and repair works, so that newly laid and concrete roads are not dug up indiscriminately.

Ms. Prabhu said steps will also be taken against defacement of public places. She also assured that she will visit Hubballi on a regular basis to review the works and issues related to the municipal corporation.

Tahsildars Kalagouda Patil and Prakash Holeppagola and outgoing tahsildar Prakash Nashi were present.