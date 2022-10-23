Tender process to fill 22 tanks under way

The Hindu Bureau Yadgir
October 23, 2022 19:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Janata Dal(S) MLA from Gurmitkal Naganagowda Kandkur has said that the tender process to fill 22 tanks at a cost of ₹165 crore will be completed shortly and he will lay the foundation stone for the project at the earliest.

He was addressing a press conference in Gurmitkal on Sunday.

Mr. Kandkur said that he had mounted pressure on the then Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy when the coalition government was in power and got many key projects, including the tank filling project, sanctioned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“He (Mr. Kumaraswamy) addressed the woeful condition of farmers whose crops were getting lost due to scarcity of rainfall in the rain-fed areas in Gurmitkal constituency and sanctioned the required grant for the tank filling project. Now, the tender process is under way and I will lay the foundation stone for the project shortly,” he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The MLA said that except him, no MLA, who was elected from Gurmitkal earlier, has stayed in the constituency and worked for the people. However, he has taken a house to stay in the constituency and address the problems of farmers and people alike, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app