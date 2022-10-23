Tender process to fill 22 tanks under way

Janata Dal(S) MLA from Gurmitkal Naganagowda Kandkur has said that the tender process to fill 22 tanks at a cost of ₹165 crore will be completed shortly and he will lay the foundation stone for the project at the earliest.

He was addressing a press conference in Gurmitkal on Sunday.

Mr. Kandkur said that he had mounted pressure on the then Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy when the coalition government was in power and got many key projects, including the tank filling project, sanctioned.

“He (Mr. Kumaraswamy) addressed the woeful condition of farmers whose crops were getting lost due to scarcity of rainfall in the rain-fed areas in Gurmitkal constituency and sanctioned the required grant for the tank filling project. Now, the tender process is under way and I will lay the foundation stone for the project shortly,” he added.

The MLA said that except him, no MLA, who was elected from Gurmitkal earlier, has stayed in the constituency and worked for the people. However, he has taken a house to stay in the constituency and address the problems of farmers and people alike, he said.