Ten students from Belagavi, Vijayapura score cent per cent marks

Students of Belagavi and Vijayapura district scored well in SSLC examinations, with 10 students each from both districts scoring cent per cent marks.

Two of the seven students who got 100 per cent marks in Vijayapura district, two are from Belagavi

Kittur Channamma residential school in Karjol village. Aishwarya Kanase and Swati Meled, both English medium students, have scored 625 marks.

In Belagavi, Sahana Rayar of the Karnataka public school in Sattigeri and Varsha Patil of Bhoj are students who studied in remote villages. Shambhu Khanai is from the Morarji Desai residential school in Yaksamba village.

Twins from Belagavi – Vaibhav Hongal and Vaishnavi Hongal did exceedingly well. Vaibhav scored 94 per cent marks while his twin sister Vaishnavi got 93 per cent marks. Her mother Sujata Hongal informed that while Vaishnavi scored 100 per cent marks in Mathematics, Vaibhav got 100 in social science.