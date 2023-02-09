Ten Mysuru teachers to get STEM awards today

February 09, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MYSURU

Ten teachers from Mysuru district will receive EcosySTEM Teacher of the Year award at a function here on Friday. The award is instituted by Yuva Chintana Foundation, an NGO from Bengaluru. The award is presented to the government teachers committed to the field of STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Math – education. This initiative is in collaboration with Quest Alliance and Kantar in Mysuru. A committee selected the teachers for the awards which will be presented at Rotary Centre on JLB Road at 10 a.m., said a press release here. B.T. Kavita, SP, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, will present the award. Regional Commissioner G C Prakash will be present. Foundation Chairman C L Gowda and M. Sreedhara Murthy will be present.