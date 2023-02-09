HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ten Mysuru teachers to get STEM awards today

February 09, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Ten teachers from Mysuru district will receive EcosySTEM Teacher of the Year award at a function here on Friday. The award is instituted by Yuva Chintana Foundation, an NGO from Bengaluru. The award is presented to the government teachers committed to the field of STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Math – education. This initiative is in collaboration with Quest Alliance and Kantar in Mysuru. A committee selected the teachers for the awards which will be presented at Rotary Centre on JLB Road at 10 a.m., said a press release here. B.T. Kavita, SP, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, will present the award. Regional Commissioner G C Prakash will be present. Foundation Chairman C L Gowda and M. Sreedhara Murthy will be present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.