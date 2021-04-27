Ten more COVID-19 deaths in Hassan

Ten people died of COVID-19 in Hassan district on Tuesday, taking the toll to 546. As many as 499 fresh cases were reported on the day, increasing the total number of cases to 36,859.

Among the infected, 31,172 have recovered. Of 5,141 active cases, 74 are under treatment in ICUs. Of the fresh cases, 191 are from Hassan taluk, 77 from Arkalgud, 73 from Channarayapatna, 24 from Alur, 31 from Arsikere, 29 from Holenarasipur, 13 from Alur, 54 from Belur, and seven from other districts. Of those who died, three are from Arsikere taluk, two from Hassan, one from Channarayapatna taluk, and four patients are from other districts.

Helplines launched

Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences has launched 24x7 helplines to address calls regarding COVID-19. The public can call 08172-262222 or 94482-70072 for queries on the infection.

The HIMS has appealed to the public to call up the helpline and get the information they need. The public can also call Dr. Venugopal, nodal officer, on 97427-00917.