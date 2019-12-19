Ten injured in accident

At least 10 passengers sustained injuries after the NEKRTC bus in which they were travelling overturned near Madriki village in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district on Wednesday.

According to sources, the accident occurred when the driver tried to avoid hitting a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. The bus driver, Nagappa, is said have been sustained a head injury.

The bus, which belongs to Deodurg depot of Raichur, was going to Kalaburagi. No complaint has been registered yet.