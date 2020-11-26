Ten government schools may get infrastructure push

MYSURU

26 November 2020 19:03 IST

University of Mysore has adopted them under “Adopt the government schools” initiative; one school in Chamarajanagar district is century-old

Ten government schools in four districts of Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajnagar and Hassan will soon be getting infrastructure push with the University of Mysore adopting them besides planning to develop them academically too.

On the suggestion from the government, the university agreed to adopt them under the “adopt the government schools” initiative and look into their needs for their overall development, providing them the needs that would eventually help them grow academically.

Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar, who received a certificate in this regard from Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday, said the university will try to address the needs of the adopted schools. It could be either setting up of computer labs, or other infrastructure needs. “The schools will be inspected and discussions will be done with the school authorities. After this, the university will carry out its works and activities so that they grow in terms of infrastructure and academics,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The adopted schools include government higher primary schools at Kunagalli in Kollegal taluk; Komaranarapura in Yelandur; Bailooru in Hanur taluk; Lakshmisagar in Pandavapura taluk; Yelechikkanahalli in Mandya taluk; Yellashapura in Holenarsipur taluk; Marballi in Mysuru taluk; and Kyathanahalli in H.D. Kote taluk; and K.R. Mill government higher primary school in Mysuru. One high school at Gungralchatra in Mysuru taluk has also been adopted.