Ten arrested for honey trapping Jamedar of court

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 06, 2022 00:18 IST

The Kamakshipalya police on Saturday arrested a gang of ten for honey trapping a 55-year-old Jamedar of a court.

According to the police, the kingpin of the gang Siddesh, from Davanagere is a rowdy-sheeter with four criminal cases pending against him. The other arrested were identified as Anuradha, 25, Guna, 23, Chethan, 19, Ravikumar, 25, Prashanth Kumar, 19, Karthik Kuma, 22, Uma Shankar, 24, Suryaraj Urs, 24, and Vidya, 35.

As per the modus operandi executed by the gang two years ago, Anuradha, one of the accused approached the victim working as Jamedar in a Court. The duo spoke to each other a few times before Anuradha sought financial help six months ago for emergency work and returned the amount promptly. On October 25, she again approached him asking for ₹5,000 and called him five days later to her house to return the amount.

As soon as the victim went to collect the money, the accused invited him inside the house and forced herself upon on him. While the victim was trying to escape, Siddesh and his team barged in, assaulted him and videographed the duo to blackmail the victim.

They snatched ₹5,000 from him and demanded for ransom of ₹2 lakh threatening that a complaint of attempt to rape would be filed against him if he failed to pay. When the victim refused to pay, the accused even called his wife and accused him of attempt to rape the woman.

Unable to bear the harassment, the victim approached the police and filed a complaint, based on which the police tracked down the gang and arrested them. The police suspect that the accused had blackmailed and extorted money from many people and probed further to ascertain their possible involvement in similar offences.

