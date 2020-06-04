Ten achievers to be feted every year to mark Nalwadi’s birth anniversary

Ten achievers from different fields will be honoured every year to mark the birth anniversary of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar on June 4.

Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, made the announcement on Thursday after offering floral tributes to the statue of the late ruler, also described as “Rajarishi” and architect of modern Mysuru, at K.R. Circle named after him in the City.

Acknowledging Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s contribution to the development of the erstwhile princely state of Mysore in various fields, Mr. Somashekar said honouring the late ruler was the State government’s duty.

The process of identifying achievers could not be taken up so far on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, the district administration will soon begin the process and organise a felicitation programme in honour of the chosen achievers, he said.

Mr Somashekar’s announcement comes in the backdrop of a controversy brewing over the State government’s plans to install same-size statues of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and the erstwhile Dewan of Mysore M. Visvesvaraya in front of KRS reservoir in Mandya.

Retired Professor P.V. Nanjaraj Urs, who has authored a book on KRS, led a delegation of like-minded activists to Mr. Somashekar on Thursday and handed over a memorandum opposing the installation of Visvevaraya’s statue of the same size as the late ruler’s statue.

Questioning Visvesvaraya’s contribution to the construction of KRS reservoir, Prof. Urs said the Dewan, who was also an engineer, was merely implementing the decisions taken by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the then ruler. By installing the same- size statue of Visvesvaraya, the government was “insulting” the late ruler, Prof. Urs contended.

Prof. Urs regretted that the Centre had refused to consider former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s letter asking for Mysuru airport to be named after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. The Centre rejected the recommendation of Mr. Siddaramaiah while asking for a different name, he claimed.