Temporary shops, sheds on public pavement causing trouble for pedestrians in Yadgir

December 26, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Yadgir

Pavements on both sides of the road from Lal Bahadur Shastri Circle to GESCOM Office, from Post Office to District Court and also from Degree College to RTO in Yadgir have been encroached upon by temporary shops and sheds running business unauthorisedly.

These encroachments are causing trouble to people who normally use pavements to reach their destination on foot.

“City Municipal Council (CMC) officers have not taken action against these encroachments. Surprisingly, the GESCOM officials have provided electricity supply to these temporary shops and sheds to run their business on government property (pavements), social activist Umesh Mudnal has said.

Yadgir district headquarters did not see such shops and sheds coming up in public places when it was just a taluk. But, all of sudden such shops have been established on pavements causing trouble for the public, he said.

“No one knows who has given permission to establish these shops and sheds there by encroaching upon public property. The CMC officers concerned should immediately take action against such illegal encroachments and remove them from the pavements. Otherwise, I will launch a unique agitation by placing plants/bushes at the main doors of the CMC office,” the social activist said.

He also pointed out that the main drainage is in an almost blocked condition as shop owners have dumped waste inside it. “The CMC officials should clear the blockage and ensure smooth passing of rainwater in the drainage,” he added.

