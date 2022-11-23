Temporary injunction against distribution and sale of book Tipu Nijakanasugalu

November 23, 2022 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

A city sessions court issued an exparte temporary injunction order against distribution and sale of the controversial playTipu Nijakanasugalu by Addanda C. Cariappa, Director, Rangayana Mysuru. However, there has been no injunction issued on staging the play, which made its stage debut at Rangayana, Mysuru on Sunday. Mr. Cariappa said the play will continue to be staged and the next show is on Thursday, and that he would legally contest the injunction order against the book in the court.

The petitioner Rafiulla B. S., a former chairperson of the the Bengaluru District Waqf Board, had contested that “the entire book which is written by Mr. Cariappa contains wrong information without any support or justification from history”.

“He has stated that the book does not show as to from where he has got the information. He has stated that the book is published without the knowledge of history and on his own interpretation of facts,” the order quotes the plaintiff.

“The author claims that what is actually written in the history and text books about Tippu Sultan are not the correct facts and what is written in the play is based on true history to unveil the true nature of Tippu Sultan. This has to be proved by the defendants during trial. If the contents of the play are false and it contains false information about Tippu Sultan, and if the same are distributed, it would cause irreparable loss to the plaintiff and there are chances of breach of communal peace and harmony and there is a danger to the public peace,” the plaintiff is quoted as saying in the order by the court, a copy of which is available with The Hindu.

