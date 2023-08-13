ADVERTISEMENT

Temporary HESCOM worker electrocuted

August 13, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old temporary worker of HESCOM was electrocuted in Chikkodi of Belagavi district on Sunday.

Siddramappa died when power suddenly began flowing in the power lines during emergent repairs in Chikkodi.

The permanent staff of HESCOM were standing on the ground, while Siddramappa climbed up the pole.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim was electrocuted and the body remained on the wire for over half an hour.

He was working for HESCOM for the last over six months.

Meanwhile, his family members told the police, “HESCOM should compensate us.”

A case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US