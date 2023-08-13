HamberMenu
Temporary HESCOM worker electrocucted

August 13, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old temporary worker of HESCOM was electrocuted in Chikkodi of Belagavi district on Sunday.

Siddramappa died when power suddenly began flowing in the power lines during emergent repairs in Chikkodi.

The permanent staff of HESCOM were standing on the ground, while Siddramappa climbed up the pole.

The victim was electrocuted and the body remained on the wire for over half an hour.

He was working for HESCOM for the last over six months.

Meanwhile, his family members told the police, “HESCOM should compensate us.”

A case has been registered.

