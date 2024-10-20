Temporary halts for two trains to continue

South Western Railway has decided to continue temporary stoppages for the following trains at Ramagiri and Birur.

The one-minute temporary stoppage for train nos 16545/16546 Yesvantpur-Sindhanur-Yesvantpur Daily Express at Ramagiri will be continued till November 15, with the existing timings.

The two-minute temporary stoppage for train nos 07377/07378 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Central-Vijayapura Daily Express Special at Birur will be continued for another six months till April 16, 2025, with the existing timings.

Train regulation

In view of the ongoing track maintenance work between Bageshapura and Koravangala section, Train No 16222 Mysuru-Talguppa Kuvempu Daily Express, journey commencing on October 19, 21, 23, 26, 28, 30, November 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30, December 2, 4, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16 and 18, 2024, will be regulated for 20 minutes en route.

As notified by Central Railway, Train No 16210 Mysuru-Ajmer Bi-weekly Express, journey commencing on October 22, from Mysuru, will be regulated for 60 minutes en route due to the doubling work in the Pune-Miraj section, said a release.