Temporary decentralised vegetable markets to be set up in Hubballi

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and district in-charge Jagadish Shettar has said that steps were being taken to set up temporary decentralised vegetable markets and steps were also being taken to deliver grocery items at people’s doorstep.

Speaking to presspersons here after inspecting the arrangements made for temporary markets at the Nehru Stadium and the APMC Yard at Amargol near Hubballi, Mr. Shettar clarified that there were no restrictions on transport of grocery items and vegetables.

He said that centralised markets would lead to large number of people congregating at one place defeating the very purpose of lockdown.

“To overcome the problem, open spaces and playgorounds have been identified in the 82 wards of the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation. As many as 182 retail vegetable vendors will be asked to take push carts and vehicles to the streets in each wards. This will help prevent people from going to the markets. Similarly, retail grocery merchants have been asked to deliver grocery items to the doorsteps of residents,” he said.

The Minister said that he would appeal to the people to maintain safe distance from others in the interest of their own health. They should understand the significance of the 21-day lockdown ordered by the Prime Minister and also impose upon themselves self-restrictions.

He said that from Saturday there would be more restrictions on the movement of people and only one person from a family should come out to purchase essential commodities. He appealed to the public to cooperate with the administration in implementing the 21-day lockdown effectively.

Earlier, while inspecting the arrangements at the APMC Yard, Mr. Shettar instructed the officials to make different entry and exit points for arrival and departure of farmers and retail and wholesale merchants. “While it is important for vendors not to congregate at one point, it is equally important for buyers to practice social distancing,” he said.

No fresh cases

The Minister clarified that there were no fresh cases of COVID-19 infection in the district apart from the lone case reported so far and the patient too was responding well to treatment. He was accompanied by MLA Arvind Bellad, Deputy Commisioner Deepa Cholan, Police Commissioner R. Dileep, Superintendent of Police Vartika Katiyar, Municipal Commissioner Suresh Itnal and other officials.

No social distancing

Meanwhile, despite the markings suggesting that people should follow social distancing and also the repeated pleas by the police, people hardly followed them at the Nehru Stadium, bus stations and other places where temporary markets were set up by the administration.