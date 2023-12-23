Temples witness rush on Vaikunta Ekadashi 

December 23, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - MYSURU

Devotees thronged various temples in the city on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi on Saturday.

There were lengthy queues in the major Vaishnava temples in the city while there was an unprecedented rush at Sriranganathaswamy temple at Srirangapatana throughout the day.

In Mysuru, there was a steady stream of devotees from early morning at Sri Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy temple at V.V. Mohalla on the KRS Road. A similar rush was also witnessed at the Maruti Temple in Gangotri Layout where there is a shrine dedicated to Lord Venkateshwara.

The Venkateshwara temple at Datta Peetha at Sri Ganapathi Sachchidananda Ashram was also crowded with devotees while similar scenes unfolded at the ISKCON temple in Jayanagar as also the Yoga Narasimhaswamy temple at Vijayanagar.

The temples were spruced up for the auspicious occasion and special rituals and pujas were conducted to mark the day. The crowd was perceptibly higher as it was also a Saturday and considered specially auspicious for deities worshipped by the Vaishnava sects. Besides, it being the fourth Saturday was a holiday which added to the rush in temples.

At the historic Sriranganathaswamy temple at Srirangapatana, there was unprecedented crowd as it is also one of the major shrines dedicated to Lord Vishnu and hence attracted people from different parts of the State.