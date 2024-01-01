Temples witness rush on New Year day

January 01, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The city’s major temples saw high footfall as the people began the New Year visiting their favorite shrines on Monday. They started flocking to the temples on the dawn of the New Year seeking the divine blessings for the year ahead.

Among the temples that witnessed heavy rush included Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi hills, Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple in Vijayanagar, Sri Lakshmi Venkataramaswamy Temple in Vontikoppal and most temples on the palace premises. Long queues were seen outside the temples early in the morning. The major temples outside Mysuru such as Sri Nimishamba Temple near Srirangapatna also saw a surge of visitors in view of the New Year.

At Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple in Vijayanagar, people stood in long queues to visit the temple and receive the specially-prepared ‘laddoos’ that were distributed on the occasion of the New Year.

The temple at Nanjangud, also known as Dakshina Kashi, also witnessed a rush as people formed queues to visit the famous Srikanteshwara Temple.