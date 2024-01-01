GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Temples witness rush on New Year day

January 01, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Laddoos were distributed to devotees at Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple in Mysuru on Monday on the occasion of New Year. Temples in Mysuru city witnessed rush as people thronged them on the occasion of New Year.

Laddoos were distributed to devotees at Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple in Mysuru on Monday on the occasion of New Year. Temples in Mysuru city witnessed rush as people thronged them on the occasion of New Year. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The city’s major temples saw high footfall as the people began the New Year visiting their favorite shrines on Monday. They started flocking to the temples on the dawn of the New Year seeking the divine blessings for the year ahead.

Among the temples that witnessed heavy rush included Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi hills, Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple in Vijayanagar, Sri Lakshmi Venkataramaswamy Temple in Vontikoppal and most temples on the palace premises. Long queues were seen outside the temples early in the morning. The major temples outside Mysuru such as Sri Nimishamba Temple near Srirangapatna also saw a surge of visitors in view of the New Year.

At Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple in Vijayanagar, people stood in long queues to visit the temple and receive the specially-prepared ‘laddoos’ that were distributed on the occasion of the New Year.

The temple at Nanjangud, also known as Dakshina Kashi, also witnessed a rush as people formed queues to visit the famous Srikanteshwara Temple.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.