‘Temples will be freed from restrictions on revenue use’

It will get legal form before the Budget session of the legislature, says Bommai

Close on the heels of getting the Anti-conversion Bill passed in the Assembly, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that Hindu temples would be freed from restrictions related to utilisation of revenues generated by them for their development.

Making the announcement at the valedictory of the two-day State executive of the BJP in Hubballi on Wednesday, Mr. Bommai said the process of freeing Hindu temples from legal restrictions would be done before the Budget session of the legislature by giving it a form of law. “We will free our temples from legal restrictions. There will only be regulations and these temples can be maintained independently,” he noted.

‘Will make it happen’

The Chief Minister said: “At present, places of religious importance of other religions are protected under various laws and they have freedom to follow their religion. However, there are various restrictions when it comes to religious places pertaining to Hinduism. They have been brought under various legal restrictions and regulations. For utilising revenue generated by them, they have to seek permission from various government officials. Many of our seniors want these restrictions to go. I promise that our government will make it happen.”

Special taskforce

Mr. Bommai also announced that a special task force would be set up for implementation of the Protection of Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 when it becomes an Act after getting passed in the Upper House.

Mr. Bommai took a dig at former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah saying that his dream of abolishing the anti-conversion legislation within a week of coming to power would remain a dream. “Because of your stand against this legislation, you will not come to power. This law which gives everyone the right to follow their religion will remain as long as the sun and moon are there,” he remarked. He also announced that the Anjanadri Hill of Koppal district, believed to be the birth place of Hanuman, would be developed on international standards. A Sriram temple will be built at Anjanadri and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to initiate the development works, he said.

Several initiatives

Emphasising that he had learnt a great deal from Mr. Modi and that he had guided him many a times, Mr. Bommai said under his guidance he had taken up several initiatives, including maintaining social justice. “We will show our commitment to the ideology of Mr. Modi by implementing the National Education Policy by April,” he said.

The Chief Minister concluded his speech by saying that he had no self-interest or ego and everyone was free to correct him.

“If at all I have any interest, it is the interest of Kannadigas and the State. If at all there is a prestige issue with me, then it is of the BJP and Mr. Modi,” he said.