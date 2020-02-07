Temples to take out ‘rath yatras’ for creating awareness about mass marriages

Now it’s the turn of temples to undertake “rath yatras” for informing the public about mass marriages that would be held in 100 major temples of the Muzrai Department in the State on April 26, 2020.

The publicity campaign will be flagged off from the Mookambika temple at Kollur in Udupi district on February 13.

About 10 major temples coming under the Department of Religious Endowments in the State would undertake rath yatras to inform the public about “Saptapadi”, the mass marriage programme, in Muzrai temples on April 26. In the second phase, the mass marriages would be held in temples on May 24, said Minister for Ports and Fisheries and Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojary on Friday.

The department has roped in the Information and Publicity Department for providing publicity to the programme and it was decided to install 750 publicity boards across the state.

Already, the district administration, district in-charge Ministers, MLAs/MLCs and local officials have made elaborate arrangements for the successful conduct of the marriages.

There would be no discrimination against APL and BPL families for mass marriages. The groom would be given a garland, a panche, a shirt and a shawl and ₹5,000 in cash. The bride would be given a garland, a sari and other items and ₹1,000 in cash. The bride would also be given ₹40,000 for a gold taali of eight grams, he added.

The Muzrai Department has also roped in Social Welfare and Revenue Departments to ensure more benefits to the couple who tie the knot on April 26 and May 24. Under the Social Welfare Department scheme, a sum of ₹50,000 would be given to each SC/ST couple while under the Revenue Department ₹10,000 would be given to each couple.

The Revenue Department had not utilised ₹2 crore allocated under the Adharsha Vivaha programme and the fund would be used for giving ₹10,000 to each couple during the marriage, Mr. Poojary said.

The last date for registration of prospective grooms and brides is April 1. The list of names of grooms and brides who enrol would be published in the temples. The last date for filing objections to this list is April 6.

Only those persons marrying for the first time can tie the knot at the mass marriages. Those intending to get married should submit proper government documents. The Registrar of Marriages would register the marriages at these temples.

For any information anyone can a toll free number - 18004256654.