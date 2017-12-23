Temple’s action to contain sound attracts ire

Action by authorities of the Kadri Manjunatha Temple here to contain ‘sound pollution’ on complaints by neighbourhood residents has not gone down well with devotees and right-wing activists, even as a few signatories to the complaints claimed their signatures were misused.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists held a protest in front of the temple on Saturday demanding withdrawal of the restrictions limiting the sound of various programmes on the temple premises.

“There should not be any double standards by the government. If restrictions on sound are to be clamped, it should be across all communities,” said VHP district president Jagadish Shenava.

Blanny D’Souza, a resident of an apartment near the temple, and eight others had petitioned the Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner (Endowment) in August 2016 seeking restriction on sound system on the temple premises for overnight programmes, including annual temple fair, mosaru kudike, Yakshagana and Nema (a ritual).

With no action from authorities, Mr. D’Souza made similar complaints to the Mayor and City Police Commissioner during the first week of December.

Following these complaints, the Endowment Department limited the sound within the temple premises, including for two Yakshagana programmes.

Meanwhile, Varadaraja Baliga, one of the signatories, accused Mr. D’Souza of misusing his signature and filed a police complaint. He told The Hindu: “I do not have any problem with the sound at night. My signature has been misused by Mr. D’Souza for a complaint that is politically motivated.”