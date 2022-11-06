Temple trust wants loudspeakers, entry of bullock carts, vehicles inside Bandipur for jathra

The jatha is slated to be held from November 20 to 23 and the temple trust has appealed to Anil Chikkamadu, the H.D. Kote MLA, to secure their demands

The Beladakuppe Sri Mahadeshwaraswami Temple Trust has sought a slew of facilities to hold the annual jathra mahotsava at the temple located in the Hediyala range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve much to the chagrin of conservationists.

The jathra is slated to be held from November 20 to 23 and the temple trust has appealed to Anil Chikkamadu, the H.D. Kote MLA, to secure their demands.

A vexed issue that bothers, the wildlife conservationists and the forest department every year, thousands of people converge to the temple which is located in the core area of the tiger reserve. The congregations were banned during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021 and hence, there was a possibility of the jathra being celebrated on a larger scale this year as the pandemic restrictions have been eased.

The temple trust also wants a road to be laid to pave way for smooth movement of vehicles from the check post to the temple besides a make-shift hospital to attend to any emergency. Apart from permission to install generator sets, the temple trust has sought permission for installation of sound system to play devotional songs during the jathra period.

Other demands include permission for vendors to sell coconuts, flowers and other ingredients for puja near the temple premises. There is also a request to allow the entry of sacrificial animals into the temple premises apart from sale of sweets and other snacks for the devotees, allowing the folk artistes and cultural troupes to take part in the jathra etc.

There are concerns that the forest department will come under immense pressure from the political representatives as the elections are slated next year. When contacted Mr. Ramesh Kumar, Director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, said the temple trustees have not approached the forest department yet and nor has a meeting been convened for discussion.

But, conservation activist Giridhar Kulkarni pointed out that pressure is inevitably brought on the forest department but they should not relent. ‘’There should be strict regulation of crowd and only those involved with performing the rituals should be have access to the temple. The rest of the jathra can be held in the village limits or outside the forests,’’ he added.

There were attempts to get the temple relocated but there was stiff resistance from the local community who were supported by local politicians.

The concern stems from the fact that jathra and mass congregation inevitably results in food being prepared for local consumption. The wasted food tends to get dumped which draws wild animals who could get habituated to the cooked food and enter human landscape in search of it escalating conflict situation.

Mr. Kulkarni said the jathra was not a big affair till some years ago but has been scaled up in recent times and entails participation of thousands of people and it needs to be curbed in the interest of conservation and to prevent conflicts.