Temple tourism in focus, ‘Pavitra Yatra’ discounted tours announced

The tourism sector in Karnataka has had a roller coaster ride in the two pandemic-hit years, seeing huge lows and highs. The State Budget has made a slew of proposal announcements, but pilgrimages and temple tourism have adequate focus.

Among the announcements made are ₹5,000 per person subsidy for 30,000 pilgrims undertaking Kaashi Yatre from Karnataka, the construction of a Yatri Nivas Complex in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh in two phases at a cost of ₹85 crore, upgradation of the guesthouse in Pandharpur in Maharashtra, and “Pavitra Yatra” programme to conduct tours to pilgrimage centres at a discounted cost through the KSTDC.

“Hampi-Badami-Aihole- Pattadakallu-Vijayapura tourist circuit and Mysuru-Srirangapatna-Hassan-Belur-Halebid tourism circuit will be developed under the Public Private Partnership model to promote tourism. In the current year, steps will be taken to ensure that the monuments in the sacred land of Hoysala kingdom - Belur, Halebid, Somanathapura will get the UNESCO World Heritage Site status,” the Chief Minister announced.

“In collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India, heritage forts in Bidar and Kalaburagi will be rejuvenated. Under “Adopt a Monument” scheme, opportunity will be given to adopt archaeological monuments of the State for protection and development,” the Budget says..

As many as 400 tourist guides registered with the Tourism Department will be given an incentive of ₹2,000 per month and would be given communication skills training.

Among the other proposals for the sector includes setting up a dedicated jetty and allied infrastructure facilities for Lakshadweep, expand Mangalore Port at an estimated cost of ₹350 crore with 100% financial assistance from the Centre, developing Keni-Belekeri Greenfield port of Uttara Kannada under Public Private Partnership model, developing Tadadi port as an Integrated eco-tourism centre, and starting Tadadi–Aghanashini ferry line this year.

Ropeways have been announced under the Parvatamala Scheme in Chamundi Hills of Mysuru and Mullayanagiri Dattapeeta hills of Chikkamagaluru, while Bengaluru will be upgraded as a Meeting, Incentives, Conference and Exhibitions (MICE) hub.