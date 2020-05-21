Karnataka

Temple pujas to soon go online in Karnataka

The devout, who have not been able to visit temples on account of the lockdown, can now opt for a live telecast of puja proceedings at some chosen temples through the web and Facebook.

The Muzrai Department has decided to provide such a facility by the end of this month, according to Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari. He told reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday that the government was also considering allowing online pujas wherein devotees can pre-book them.

He said the government was planning to introduce live telecast of pujas in nearly 15 districts on temple websites and Facebook. The ‘prasada’ will be delivered to the homes of those who book pujas online, he said. He added that provisions would be made to book 15 kinds of puja online, including mangalaarathi, archane, pushpaalankaara puja, and ashtothhara.

The temples set to have online pujas and direct telecast include Banashankari temple in Bengaluru, Saundatti Yellamma temple, Mysuru Chamundeshwari, Nanjangud Srikanteshwara, Kateel Durga Parameshwari, and Kukke Subrahmanya.

The Minister said the government has decided to release ₹33.66 crore to pay the salaries of priests of 29,700 temples for three months. Though the priests had appealed to the government to reopen temples, it is not possible in the current situation, he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 8:14:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/temple-pujas-to-soon-go-online-in-karnataka/article31643181.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY