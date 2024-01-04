GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Temple premises not big enough to invite all donors, says Pejawar seer

According to him, the comments by Congress leader S. Yathindra on Hindu Rashtra are highly condemnable

January 04, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Pejawar seer and trustee of Sri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami

Pejawar seer and trustee of Sri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

“The premises of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is not big enough to invite all donors,” Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Math said in Vijayapura on Thursday.

He was responding to comments by Congress leaders Laxman Savadi and Jagadish Shettar that they have not been invited for the event even though they have not only donated funds but also raised funds for the construction of the temple.

“The temple premises is not big enough to invite all donors,” reiterated the seer who has served a member of the construction committee.

He advised the leaders not to make such comments.

He said that the comments by Congress leader S. Yathindra about the dangers of making India a Hindu Rashtra are highly condemnable. “Does this mean that there are attempts to make India into another Pakistan?” he said in response to a query by journalists.

