ADVERTISEMENT

Temple issue: Some people lack historical knowledge, says Pratap Simmha

January 19, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Pratap Simmha

Pratap Simmha, MP, said here on Friday that those questioning the inauguration of a temple on the grounds that it was incomplete, lacked historical knowledge.

Speaking to media persons after felicitating the family members of sculptor Arun Yogiraj whose idol of Ram Lalla has adorned the temple in Ayodhya, the MP said historically, grand temples of India had been constructed over decades and centuries.

They were not modern-era buildings of cement and brick but were cast in stone. Temples of Belur, Halebid etc., were completed more than 100 years after they were consecrated, said Mr. Simmha. Once the idol was consecrated the work on the remaining part of the temples had taken decades for completion, he added.

In reply to a question he also lashed out at the Shankaracharyas who had opposed the construction and said the political leanings of some of them was known as they had opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he contested from Varanasi in 2014.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I did not expect such reactions from those who have inherited and head the religious institution established by Adi Shankaracharya,” said Mr. Simmha.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US