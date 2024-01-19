GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Temple issue: Some people lack historical knowledge, says Pratap Simmha

January 19, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Pratap Simmha

Pratap Simmha

Pratap Simmha, MP, said here on Friday that those questioning the inauguration of a temple on the grounds that it was incomplete, lacked historical knowledge.

Speaking to media persons after felicitating the family members of sculptor Arun Yogiraj whose idol of Ram Lalla has adorned the temple in Ayodhya, the MP said historically, grand temples of India had been constructed over decades and centuries.

They were not modern-era buildings of cement and brick but were cast in stone. Temples of Belur, Halebid etc., were completed more than 100 years after they were consecrated, said Mr. Simmha. Once the idol was consecrated the work on the remaining part of the temples had taken decades for completion, he added.

In reply to a question he also lashed out at the Shankaracharyas who had opposed the construction and said the political leanings of some of them was known as they had opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he contested from Varanasi in 2014.

“I did not expect such reactions from those who have inherited and head the religious institution established by Adi Shankaracharya,” said Mr. Simmha.

