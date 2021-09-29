Temple demolition: Nanjangud MLA upset by transfer of tahsildar

BJP MLA says the official had tried to save the temple

Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan is unhappy with the transfer of Nanjangud tahsildar Mohan Kumari in connection with the demolition of Mahadevamma temple in Huchchagini. The demolition has been criticised by devotees and all major political parties.

Mr. Harshavardhan told reporters that he and the tahsildar had tried to protect the temple. The BJP MLA claims that they managed to save 13 out of 15 temples in the taluk identified for demolition. “We could have saved this temple too. I told the tahsildar about it, and accordingly a report to protect the temple from demolition had been sent to Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham,” he said.

“But, when the Deputy Commissioner asked why this particular temple should be saved, the tahsildar did not have an answer. So, citing the demolition of other temples, the Deputy Commissioner ordered that the temple be razed,” Mr. Harshavardhan explained.

The district administration, as part of a Statewide drive, had begun taking action against places of worship that had come up in public places illegally on the directions of the Supreme Court.

He said the tahsildar enjoyed a good rapport with farmers and other sections of society in Nanjangud. The MLA was hurt by the transfer of the official as well as demolition of the temple.

Though he had discussed the transfer with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on September 28, the MLA said he will abide by the decision of the State government. He has urged the Chief Minister to sanction ₹20 lakh for reconstruction of the temple.

On September 27, he visited Huchchagini and promised to donate ₹5 lakh for reconstruction of the temple. He asked residents of the village to form a Trust for reconstruction of the temple on a plot of 5 guntas that a resident had promised to donate for the purpose. He promised to stand by residents of the village and facilitate construction of the temple.

Also Read DCs had been told to demolish at least one illegal religious structure every week in every taluk

The demolition of the temple in Huchchagini had sparked a furore with leaders cutting across party lines, including former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, criticising the State government.