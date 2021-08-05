Temple, dargah on road cleared as residents extend cooperation

The staff of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation facilitated implementation of a road widening project by demolishing a temple and a dargah built encroaching upon a road.

The demolition drive was carried out under police protection on Wednesday and with the cooperation of the local residents, with whom the authorities had held discussions earlier and convinced them of the need for shifting both religious structures to alternative sites.

Considering the sensitivity of the issue, 35 police personnel were deployed for security and two vehicles of the City Armed Reserve Police were also stationed at Heggeri where the demolition drive was carried out.

Using earthmovers, both the structures were demolished by the staff. Prior to the drive, the local residents shifted the idol of Huligemma Devi to the Lokur Dyamavva Temple located nearby.

Assistant Commissioner of Zone No 10 of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Tirupati Patil said that the temple and dargah were demolished as per a Supreme Court order on clearing religious structures built encroaching upon public places.

He clarified that the whole demolition drive was carried out with the cooperation of the local residents. Discussions were held prior to the drive and they were given information regarding why it was being done. And, the residents cooperated with the authorities, he said.

After the drive was carried out, the local residents installed the idol of Huligemma Devi at the Lokur Dyamavva Temple.

Locals Paravva Chalavadi and Laxman Bommanna Parsi told media persons that the temple was built around 60 years ago and now as per court order, the temple had been demolished. They said that another temple would be built at an alternative site and the idol would be installed there.

Another local Imtiyaz Savanur said that the dargah was built over 40 years ago and now it had been removed. He said that the local residents would build the dargah if alternative land was provided by the authorities.