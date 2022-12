December 03, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST

The Karnataka Exhibition Authority will consecrate a 182 year-old temple of Veera Anjaneyaswamy at the Exhibition Grounds on Monday consequent to its restoration. Various rituals will be part of the event which will commence at 9.30 a.m, according to KEA chairman Mirle Srinivas Gowda.