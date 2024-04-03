Temperature to be above normal in Mysuru region

April 03, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The worst is not yet over with respect to summer and the day time maximum temperature in Mysuru is expected to be 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal during the next five days.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, the maximum temperature recorded during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday was 38.8 degrees Celsius in Mysuru.

If the forecast is correct, then people can expect the day time temperature to remain high in the next few days with no solace from the searing heat.

In Mandya, the maximum temperature during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday was 38.1 degrees Celsius while it was 38.4 degrees Celsius in Chamarajanagar.

Only Kodagu with a maximum temperature of 32.3 degrees Celsius was relatively cooler while the maximum temperature in Hassan was 36.8 degrees Celsius while it was 37.4 degrees Celsius in Shivamogga. Chikkamagaluru was sizzling at 38.2 degrees Celsius and the KSNDMC has warned that maximum temperature could increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan over the next five days along with a few other districts in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.