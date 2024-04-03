Temperature to be above normal in Mysuru region

April 03, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The worst is not yet over with respect to summer and the day time maximum temperature in Mysuru is expected to be 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal during the next five days.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, the maximum temperature recorded during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday was 38.8 degrees Celsius in Mysuru.

If the forecast is correct, then people can expect the day time temperature to remain high in the next few days with no solace from the searing heat.

In Mandya, the maximum temperature during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday was 38.1 degrees Celsius while it was 38.4 degrees Celsius in Chamarajanagar.

Only Kodagu with a maximum temperature of 32.3 degrees Celsius was relatively cooler while the maximum temperature in Hassan was 36.8 degrees Celsius while it was 37.4 degrees Celsius in Shivamogga. Chikkamagaluru was sizzling at 38.2 degrees Celsius and the KSNDMC has warned that maximum temperature could increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan over the next five days along with a few other districts in the State.