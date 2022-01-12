Karnataka

Temperature in Belagavi drops to 8.60 Celsius

To beat the cold, youth sit in front of a fire made from fallen leaves in Belagavi on Wednesday.  

Belagavi recorded one of the coldest nights in the recent years with the mercury dropping to 8.6 degrees Celsius in the early hours of Wednesday.

This was recorded in the barometers of the Belagavi Airport in Sambra on the outskirts of the city. This is around six degrees less than the 14 degrees of the aggregated annual average for the city, since records started being kept, officers said.

Temperature has been hovering between 10 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius this week. And, the 6.4 degrees recorded on January 22 in 1984 is the lowest ever registered in the city.

The forecast for Thursday and Friday says temperature will hover between 10 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius. Residents have been asked to expect fog or mist in the mornings and a mainly clear sky as the day progresses.


