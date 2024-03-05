Temperature breaches 38 degrees Celsius mark at two locations in Mysuru

March 05, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - MYSURU

Talakad and T. Narsipura in Mysuru district recorded temperatures above 38 degrees Celsius during the 24-hour period ending March 5 underlining the severity of the summer.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Talakad registered 38.2 degree C while T.Narsipura reorded 38.1 degree C during the same period.

In the neighbouring district of Mandya, Belagola in Srirangapatana taluk recoded 38.3 degrees C while Kollegal in Chamarajanagar district recorded 38.1 degrees C.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citing the Indian Meteorological Department, the KSNDMC said that maximum temperatures were likely to be 2 degrees C above normal during the next 48 hours at a few places over South Interior and North Interior Karnataka.

According to KSNDMC, many places across the State had a temperature above 38 degrees Celsius with 17 locations in Raichur, 8 locations in Kalaburagi, 6 in Tumakuru, 4 each in Ballari, Koppal and Yadgir, 2 in Mysuru and 1 location each in Bagalkote, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Davanagere, Mandya, Ramanagara and Vijayapura districts.

However, the highest maximum temperature was 41 degrees C which was recorded in Hadaganahal hobli in Raichur district.

Do’s and Don’ts

The KSNDMC has issued a set of do’s and don’ts for the general public to beat the blistering heat.

This includes using umbrellas when venturing out, wearing thin, loose cotton garments, preferably white; trying to avoid outdoor physical activity between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. etc.

People have been advised against direct exposure to sun, the use of black and synthetic and thick clothes, moving in the sun without umbrellas, hats or turbans, etc.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.