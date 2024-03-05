GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Temperature breaches 38 degrees Celsius mark at two locations in Mysuru

Highest maximum temperature was 41 degrees C which was recorded in Hadaganahal hobli in Raichur district

March 05, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Talakad and T. Narsipura in Mysuru district recorded temperatures above 38 degrees Celsius during the 24-hour period ending March 5 underlining the severity of the summer.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Talakad registered 38.2 degree C while T.Narsipura reorded 38.1 degree C during the same period.

In the neighbouring district of Mandya, Belagola in Srirangapatana taluk recoded 38.3 degrees C while Kollegal in Chamarajanagar district recorded 38.1 degrees C.

Citing the Indian Meteorological Department, the KSNDMC said that maximum temperatures were likely to be 2 degrees C above normal during the next 48 hours at a few places over South Interior and North Interior Karnataka.

According to KSNDMC, many places across the State had a temperature above 38 degrees Celsius with 17 locations in Raichur, 8 locations in Kalaburagi, 6 in Tumakuru, 4 each in Ballari, Koppal and Yadgir, 2 in Mysuru and 1 location each in Bagalkote, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Davanagere, Mandya, Ramanagara and Vijayapura districts.

However, the highest maximum temperature was 41 degrees C which was recorded in Hadaganahal hobli in Raichur district.

Do’s and Don’ts

The KSNDMC has issued a set of do’s and don’ts for the general public to beat the blistering heat.

This includes using umbrellas when venturing out, wearing thin, loose cotton garments, preferably white; trying to avoid outdoor physical activity between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. etc.

People have been advised against direct exposure to sun, the use of black and synthetic and thick clothes, moving in the sun without umbrellas, hats or turbans, etc.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / weather / climate change / environmental issues

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.