Telugu actor critical in Bengaluru hospital

January 28, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The condition of Telugu film actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, who suffered a cardiac arrest at Kuppam on Friday, is said to be critical, according to a health bulletin released by the Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The actor was initially shifted to a hospital in Kuppam with resuscitation for 45 minutes and primary treatment. Doctors there advised to move him to a tertiary centre due to his critical condition.

“We were requested to transfer him to Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences (Narayana Hrudayalaya), Bengaluru and a team of doctors from our hospital travelled to Kuppam to evaluate his condition. He was found to have an Anterior Wall Myocardial Infarction with Balloon Angioplasty, on Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) and Vasoactive support,” stated the hospital bulletin.

He was transferred to the Bengaluru hospital via road at 1 am on Saturday. “On arriving, higher level diagnostics showed that his condition was highly critical due to the cardiogenic shock after the Myocardial Infarction. Evaluation of his condition will continue with treatment under standard guidelines and protocols. He is currently under the care of a multi-disciplinary clinical team. He remains in a critical state on maximum support. He will continue to be under rigorous evaluation and treatment in the coming days,” the bulletin added.