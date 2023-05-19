ADVERTISEMENT

Telkur resigns as DCC bank chairman

May 19, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Rajkumar Patil Telkur lost the Assembly elections in Sedam | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

After suffering a massive defeat at the hands of Congress candidate Sharan Prakash Patil in the Sedam segment in Kalaburagi district in the recent Assembly elections, Rajkumar Patil Telkur, who was Sedam MLA, resigned as chairman of Kalaburagi and Yadgir District Cooperative Central Bank.

In his letter of May 14, which was made available on Friday, Mr. Telkur has said that he is resigning from the post with immediate effect and appealed to Chief Executive Officer/ Managing Director to accept his resignation.

In a media communication on Friday, Mr. Telkur said that the bank returned to making profits after he assumed office as chairman.

“After I assumed office as chairman, the bank resumed disbursing interest-free loans, which had been stopped about two-and-a-half years ago. The bank also returned to making profits after I became its chairman. It was intended to develop the bank in such a way that it would be able to lend to all farmers in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts. Unfortunately, it could not be materialised. Let the new chairman realise it,” Mr. Telkur said.

