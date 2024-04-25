GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telgi’s daughter accuses advocate of betraying trust

He says he will reply to notice he has received from the Bar Council

April 25, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Sana Talikoti, daughter of Karim Telgi, who was convicted of large-scale stamp paper scam, has said that her advocate has cheated her family.

“We have sent a written complaint to the Karnataka Bar Council asking it to disqualify S.K. Nandagadi as he transferred some of her father’s property to her uncle for some consideration,” she said.

“My father (Telgi) had invested money to buy six acres of land in the name of my uncle Abdul Azeem. Mr. Nandagadi had all our property documents,” she added, speaking to reporters in her native town of Khanapur on Thursday.

“When my father was sent to jail, the advocate transferred the land to Mr. Azeem and betrayed us,” she said. She also said that the advocate is switching sides now and supporting her uncles instead.

“I have submitted documents (555 pages) to the Bar Council,” she added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nandagadi said that he has received notice from the Bar Council based on her complaint. “All allegations against me are false. I have not done any injustice or betrayed any one’s trust. I will reply to the notice,” he clarified.

