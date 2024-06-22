ADVERTISEMENT

Telescopes distributed to four government schools with more admissions

Published - June 22, 2024 09:08 pm IST - Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau

A student looking through the newly-bought telescope in the presence of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge and Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil at district administrative complex in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Four telescopes bought for ₹1 lakh each have been distributed to four government schools with relatively more admissions in Kalaburagi district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rural Development ad Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, in the presence of Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil handed over the equipment to Kuvempu Model Government High School, Nadur (K) village, Karnataka Public School, Mahatma Basaveshwar Nagara, Kalaburagi, Adarsha Vidyalay at Polakapalli in Chincholi Taluk and Government High School at Gundagurthi in Chittapur taluk, at the district administrative complex in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

The Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat provided the funds to purchase the telescopes. The teachers of the schools in question said that the equipment would be helpful to the students in watching the night sky and understanding our solar system and thanked Mr. Priyank for them.

“The telescopes would trigger more curiosity about the universe and encourage the students to take up its study. The telescopes could be mounted on tripods on the school premises during solar and lunar eclipses to watch the wonders in the skies,” a teacher said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Legislators Tippannappa Kamaknur, Jagdev Guttedar, Kalaburagi Urban Development Authority chairman Mazhar Alam Khan, Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Bhanwar Singh Meena, Deputy Director of Public Instruction Sakreppa Gowda and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US