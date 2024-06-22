GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telescopes distributed to four government schools with more admissions

Published - June 22, 2024 09:08 pm IST - Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau
A student looking through the newly-bought telescope in the presence of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge and Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil at district administrative complex in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

A student looking through the newly-bought telescope in the presence of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge and Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil at district administrative complex in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Four telescopes bought for ₹1 lakh each have been distributed to four government schools with relatively more admissions in Kalaburagi district.

Rural Development ad Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, in the presence of Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil handed over the equipment to Kuvempu Model Government High School, Nadur (K) village, Karnataka Public School, Mahatma Basaveshwar Nagara, Kalaburagi, Adarsha Vidyalay at Polakapalli in Chincholi Taluk and Government High School at Gundagurthi in Chittapur taluk, at the district administrative complex in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

The Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat provided the funds to purchase the telescopes. The teachers of the schools in question said that the equipment would be helpful to the students in watching the night sky and understanding our solar system and thanked Mr. Priyank for them.

“The telescopes would trigger more curiosity about the universe and encourage the students to take up its study. The telescopes could be mounted on tripods on the school premises during solar and lunar eclipses to watch the wonders in the skies,” a teacher said.

Legislators Tippannappa Kamaknur, Jagdev Guttedar, Kalaburagi Urban Development Authority chairman Mazhar Alam Khan, Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Bhanwar Singh Meena, Deputy Director of Public Instruction Sakreppa Gowda and others were present.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Gulbarga / school / admission/enrollment / students / teachers

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.