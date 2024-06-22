Telescopes distributed to four government schools with more admissions

Four telescopes bought for ₹1 lakh each have been distributed to four government schools with relatively more admissions in Kalaburagi district.

Rural Development ad Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, in the presence of Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil handed over the equipment to Kuvempu Model Government High School, Nadur (K) village, Karnataka Public School, Mahatma Basaveshwar Nagara, Kalaburagi, Adarsha Vidyalay at Polakapalli in Chincholi Taluk and Government High School at Gundagurthi in Chittapur taluk, at the district administrative complex in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

The Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat provided the funds to purchase the telescopes. The teachers of the schools in question said that the equipment would be helpful to the students in watching the night sky and understanding our solar system and thanked Mr. Priyank for them.

“The telescopes would trigger more curiosity about the universe and encourage the students to take up its study. The telescopes could be mounted on tripods on the school premises during solar and lunar eclipses to watch the wonders in the skies,” a teacher said.

Legislators Tippannappa Kamaknur, Jagdev Guttedar, Kalaburagi Urban Development Authority chairman Mazhar Alam Khan, Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Bhanwar Singh Meena, Deputy Director of Public Instruction Sakreppa Gowda and others were present.